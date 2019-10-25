Sioux City
Carol L. Webb, 73, of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Pastors Bob Schoenherr and Dan Bittinger officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Carol was born on Feb. 9, 1946, in Ozark, Mo., the daughter of Lloyd and Emma (Johnson) Swearengin. She was raised in Sparta and Ozark, Mo., and when she was 18 years old, she moved to California. While in California, Carol married Dick Richard Webb on Jan. 18, 1964. After five years of marriage, the couple moved to Sioux City. Carol worked at Mercy Medical Center for 16 years before retiring in 2014.
She enjoyed cooking, shopping, listening to gospel music, and crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Carol was an active member of Cross Pointe Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl and husband, Steve Holverson of Hornick, Iowa, Steven and wife, Carole-Joy Webb of Springfield, Mo., and Kristina Webb of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jessica Holverson, Piper Holverson, Elijah Webb, Eden Webb, and Amber Ayala; great-grandchildren, Audrianna and Cristiano; a sister, Fredia Barnett of Springfield, Mo.; a brother, Freeman Swearengin of Springfield, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick Webb on July 17, 1998; three brothers, Merle, Willard and Leonard; and four sisters, Wilma, Mildred, Marcelene and Darlene.