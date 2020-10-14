Carol M. Blackwell

Huntley, Ill., formerly Sioux City

Carol M. Blackwell, 66, of Huntley, formerly of Sioux City, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, in Huntley. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.

Carol was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Sioux Falls, S.D. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, and later confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

On Aug. 14, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Dale R. Blackwell. She was a true Midwest traveler as her insurance specialist career spanned many states.

She had a very giving heart, and was always encouraging others. She volunteered endless hours at Sweet Charity in Naperville, Ill., and was a dedicated member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

She will be most remembered for her devotion and care for her husband and children. Carol will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; her sons, Nathan and Corbin Blackwell; and her sister, Joan (Dave) Pratt.