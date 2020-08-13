× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol M. MacClure

Whiting, Iowa

Carol Mae MacClure, 70, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital of complications from cancer.

Private family memorial services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Carol Mae was born on July 30, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Eldon Anton and Viola Mae (Schmidt) Anderson. Carol was raised and grew up in the Albaton area and graduated from Whiting High School in 1968. Carol worked for Zenith on the assembly line and Siouxland Wholesale Grocers as a bookkeeper.

Carol Mae (Anderson) and Robert “Bob” MacClure were united into marriage on May 30, 1969, in Albaton. To this union two children were born, Adam and Kelly. She worked alongside her family on the family livestock and grain farm for many years.