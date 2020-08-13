Carol M. MacClure
Whiting, Iowa
Carol Mae MacClure, 70, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital of complications from cancer.
Private family memorial services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Carol Mae was born on July 30, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Eldon Anton and Viola Mae (Schmidt) Anderson. Carol was raised and grew up in the Albaton area and graduated from Whiting High School in 1968. Carol worked for Zenith on the assembly line and Siouxland Wholesale Grocers as a bookkeeper.
Carol Mae (Anderson) and Robert “Bob” MacClure were united into marriage on May 30, 1969, in Albaton. To this union two children were born, Adam and Kelly. She worked alongside her family on the family livestock and grain farm for many years.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's many activities, including basketball, track, cross country, band, dance, and taekwondo. Carol loved traveling, especially to national parks in the United States and Canada. She was very devoted to her family. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs.
Carol was a member of the Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Robert “Bob” MacClure of Whiting; son, Adam (Vonda) MacClure of Sergeant Bluff; daughter, Kelly (Toby) Baird of Pleasanton, Calif.; grandchildren, Nathanial “Nate” MacClure and Riley Baird; sisters-in-law, Anne (Don) Hanisch and Mildred (Russ) Overaas; aunt, Nancy Brenden; many nieces and nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon Anton and Viola Mae (Schmidt) Anderson; sister, Susan Annette Anderson; parents-in-law, George and Ellen (Hale) MacClure; and several aunts and uncles.
