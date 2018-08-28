Melvin, Iowa
Carol Rice, 61, of Melvin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church in Melvin. Burial will be in Baker Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to sanborn-hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Carol Ann Rice, the daughter of Ralph H. and Marian H. (Schulz) Riediger, was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Le Mars, Iowa. She spent her youth in the Le Mars area, where she attended school, graduating from Remsen-Union High School in 1975. She then furthered her education at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing in 1979.
On Aug. 17, 1979, Carol was united in marriage to Neal V. Rice at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa. Following their marriage, they made their home in Melvin, and were blessed with two beautiful children, Lisa and Rod.
Carol worked as a nurse at various health facilities over the years, including Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon, Baum-Harmon Memorial Hospital in Primghar, Iowa, Country View Manor and Osceola Community Health Services both out of Sibley, Iowa. Her kind and caring demeanor was appreciated by those she came in contact with, not only by her patients, but their family members as well.
She was an active member of American Lutheran Church in Melvin, where she participated in the Rachel Circle, had served on the church council, and willingly volunteered in other capacities wherever she could help.
In her free time, Carol enjoyed traveling, seeing new places and meeting new people. She also loved to be outdoors, taking in the simple beauty nature had to offer -- whether holding a fishing pole or tending to her flower beds. Her immediate and extended family were always very important to her, as she was to them. Yet the time she treasured most was that spent with her two grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa (Rice) Koerselman and her husband, Kevin of Sanborn, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kaiden Koerselman and Karter Koerselman of Sanborn; two sisters, Gloria Schrooten and her husband, Richard of Le Mars, and Janet Kain and her husband, Chris of Broken Arrow, Okla.; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins; her special friend, Keith Van Meeteren of Ames, Iowa; and the many friends who made her life complete.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marian Riediger; and her son, Rod at age 18.