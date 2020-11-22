Carole Ann Foster

Sioux City

Carole Ann Foster, 84, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at a nursing home in Holstein, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carole was born in 1936, the daughter of Woodrow and Kathleen (Hall) Aker.

She grew up in Sioux City, graduating from Sioux City Public Schools. Carole married Joe Foster in February of 1953. Together they made their home here in town.

Later in life, Carole worked at The Mail House. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Carole liked doing all sorts of crafts and traveling to Arizona in the winters.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Foster of Sioux City; three children, Tim Foster, Rick (Micki) Foster and Dawn Dailey, all of Sioux City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandchild; two brothers, James Aker and William Aker; and a sister, Kay Davis.