Estelline, S.D.
Carole Rae (Elgie) Rocky, 84, of Estelline, passed peacefully on Jan. 26, 2019, at Estelline Nursing and Care Center.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings, S.D. Condolences may be sent online to www.eidsnessfuneralhome.com.
Carole Rae (Elgie) Rocky was born July 2, 1934, in Volga, S.D. Carole was known to be feisty and independent. She enjoyed baking, being outdoors, horses, and socializing with friends.
Carole is survived by a son, Mike (Sharon) Bourne; a daughter, Dawn "Sonny" Ogden; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Dennis) Wolfe, Marcia (David) Chicoine, and Mary (RJ) Thompson; as well as five nephews and one niece.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Burton "Bud" Rocky; parents, M. Watson "Wats" and Edith (Tofte) Elgie; son, James Bourne Jr.; grandson, Matthew Bourne; granddaughter, Jaimie Belden; nephew, Jason Chicoine; and ex-husband, Jim Bourne.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the team at Estelline Nursing and Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion for Carole during her stay and final days.