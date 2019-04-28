Sioux City
Carole J. Barkley, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Carole was born on the rural Danbury, Iowa family farm to John and Anna (Kleine) Weber; she was the 10th in a family of 12 children. She received her education at Danbury Catholic School and graduated in 1955 from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Sioux City.
She married James "Jim" Barkley on June 4, 1956. Jim passed away Oct. 24, 2006. Carole lived a full life as a wonderful mother to eight children, homemaker and Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Leeds Nursing Home until it closed in 1975, Indian Hills, Westwood, Amicare Home Health and Hospice. Carole volunteered many hours at the Church and Bargain Center. She thoroughly enjoyed weekly coffee with her friends.
Carole is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Barkley and Ann (Jamie) Clark; four sons, Ed (Janet), Larry, Steve (Shelly) and Andy (Melissa). 17 grandchildren, Kyle, Rachel, Erin, Joe, Jennifer, Jared, Daniel, Chad, Jessica, Jake, Mack, Megan, Alex, Erik, Shay, Ellie and Jarron; 18 great-grandchildren, Leah, Lillian, Olive, Wyatt, David, Jack, Benjamyn, Brayden, Elijah, Eleanor, Elise, Cali, Maddox, Cameron, Mason, Weston, Vincent and Sophia; her sister, Alice Weber; brother-in-law, Tom Thiel; and sisters-in-law, Ellen Weber and Evonne Weber.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years; sons, David and Paul; grandson, Nick; and siblings, Raymond (Rita and Marian) Weber, Leo (Helen) Weber, Jim Weber, Mary Ann (Paul) Schoenherr, Irma (James) Sokolowski, Donald "Bud" (Marian) Weber, Lois (Ronald) Seuntjens, Helen Thiel, Vernal Weber, and Martha (John) Halloran.
Memorials may be given in Carole's memory to Trinity Heights Queen of Peace, Sioux City; St. Michael Catholic Church and the Bargain Centerin Carole’s memory.
Carole’s family extend sincere thanks to Dr. Rief-Elks and Diane; special friend, Andrea; Visiting Angels; the staff of Holy Spirit Assisted Living; and Hospice of Siouxland.