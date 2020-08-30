× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carole Stohlmann

Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly Sioux City

Carole Taylor Stohlmann, 80, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Sioux City, died on Aug. 2, 2020, as a result of complications of the coronavirus disease.

Graveside services will be at a later date in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

Carole was a long-time Sioux City resident and a 1957 graduate of Central High School. Carole earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and worked as a medical technologist at Sioux City hospitals.

She was an accomplished equestrian instructor, guiding numerous young riders to national championships. She also was a certified judge at Arabian and American Saddlebred horse shows. She was named Professional Horsewoman of the Year by the Arabian Horsemen's Association in 2004.

Survivors include three siblings, Wayne Taylor of Jackson, Miss., Linda McCauley of Bradenton, Fla., and Janelle Carlson of New Port Richey, Fla.

Carole was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; and her parents, Robert and Lucille Taylor.