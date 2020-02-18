Carole Van Riessen
View Comments

Carole Van Riessen

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Center, Iowa

81, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 11 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 22, 9 a.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.

To send flowers to the family of Wilnora Van Riessen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilnora's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilnora's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News