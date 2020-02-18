Carole Van Riessen

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux Center, Iowa
81, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 11 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 22, 9 a.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
To send flowers to the family of Wilnora Van Riessen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Guaranteed delivery before Wilnora's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Guaranteed delivery before Wilnora's Funeral Service begins.