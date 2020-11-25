Carolyn E. (Susie) Hanus

Sioux City

Carolyn E. (Susie) Hanus, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carolyn was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Tama, Iowa, to Frank and Lillian Hanus. On March 9, 1941, Carolyn married Joseph J. Hanus, and they made their home in Sioux City and raised their family.

Carolyn was so proud to be the mother of 10 children and grandmother to so many, and her long-term employment at Bomgaars. Carolyn was an avid reader, loved to laugh, enjoyed a cup of tea, baked the best cookies, never took the same route home, volunteered at Trinity Heights, and lived out of kindness to humanity.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Bernie (Pat), Jean, Mary, Mike, Bob Sr., Carol, Nancy (Randy), John, Will (Lisa), Teresa (Jerry); grandchildren, Michelle, Brett (Melissa), Jennie (Kyle), Angela (Michael), Cathy (Josh), Jason (Alese), Melissa (Kris), Bob (Tracey), Joe (Whitney); 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Don) Chmelik; brother, Keith Hanus; niece, Connie Chmelik; and nephew, Al (Tonya) Chmelik.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hanus; her parents, Lillian and Frank; brother, Gaylord; and a son-in-law, Milo Cerveny.