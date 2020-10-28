Carolyn F. Meyer

Remsen, Iowa, formerly Anthon, Iowa

Carolyn F. (McKenna) Meyer, 78, of Remsen, formerly of Anthon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anthon. Monsignor Mark Duchaine will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oto, Iowa. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Anthon. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Carolyn F. Meyer was born on Sept. 9, 1942, to Clement and Eva (Ives) McKenna, in Oto. She grew up there with her four brothers and two sisters. She attended school in Oto, graduating in 1961 from Anthon-Oto High School.

On April 22, 1961, Carolyn was united in marriage to Francis B. Meyer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto. They lived in Oto until 1971 and then moved to the Meyer farm southeast of Anthon, where they raised their five children. After Francis passed away in 2000, Carolyn moved to Anthon, where she lived until April 2015. Since then she resided at Happy Siesta in Remsen.