Carolyn Green

Sioux City

Carolyn Green, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, followed by a prayer service, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, located at 1801 Morningside Ave in Sioux City.

Carolyn JoAnn Steward, the daughter of Harold and Wilma Jean (Newman) Steward, was born July 3, 1944, in Onawa, Iowa. She grew up in the area and attended school at West Monona.

She began working as a nurse's aide following her schooling. During this time, she met the love of her life, Charles Green. Carolyn and Charles were married on Jan. 18, 1969, at First Christian Church in Onawa.

The couple made their home in Sioux City, and started their family. Carolyn and Charles had multiple businesses throughout their lives but her greatest joy was raising her family.

Carolyn loved cooking, baking, gardening, and flowers. She recently enjoyed coloring and loved the art classes she took with her granddaughter. She often had coffee with her friends and neighbors. Carolyn was known to always create a warm and welcoming environment for everyone.