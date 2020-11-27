Carolyn Joan Kounkel

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, L.C.M.S. in Le Mars. Reverend Timothy Geitz will officiate. Social distancing and wearing masks are encouraged. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public visitation, with no family present and limited to 15 people at a time practicing social distancing and wearing a mask, will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.