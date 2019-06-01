Pender, Neb.
Carolyn Marie (Peters) Schmeckpeper, 80, of Pender, passed with her family by her side on May 31, 2019 in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender, with the Rev. Karen NcNeill-Utecht officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Pender. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 7, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Adolph and Ann Peters. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City in 1957.
She married Les Schmeckpeper in Pender on May 29, 1966. After receiving her nursing degree, she worked at Pender Community Hospital for 42 years and part-time at Pender Nursing Home as a LPN.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Robert (Sandy) Schmeckpeper of Sioux City, Scott (Erica) Schmeckpeper of Pender, and Kurt (Shannon) Schmeckpeper of Crete, Neb.; seven grandchildren, Alan (Elisha) Schmeckpeper, Sara (Justin) Sangwin, Brook (Chaz Webb) Schmeckpeper, Jared Schmeckpeper, Braden Schmeckpeper, Marisa Schmeckpeper and Ethan Schmeckpeper; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; parents; sister, Betty Beyer; brother, Don Peters; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.