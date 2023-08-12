Carolyn Moe

Urbandale, Iowa

84, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the EveryStep Hospice House. She was a longtime resident of Urbandale, Iowa. A longer life sketch can be found at TheCremationSocietyofIowa.com.

Carolyn is survived by her son Jeff (Debra) Moe, daughter Carol (Todd Stewart) Moe-Stewart, brother Cliff (Marsha) McMillin, 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and one on the way. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked that any memorial monies collected be donated to Urbandale Little League.

Memorial cards can be sent to Carol at 9209 Dewey Gibbs Road, Urbandale, IA 50322.