Carolyn S. Frizzell 16 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 3 months for $3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save South Sioux City 71, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Carolyn S. Frizzell Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers SCK Can Co. Get Cash!! VAC SHACK Vac Shack Central Valley Ag Feed Overview More Latest Local Offers American Home Health Care WHEELCHAIR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICE SCK Can Co. Get Cash!! Duster Hoffman NextHome TriState Realty The Truth About How Real Estate Agents Get Paid