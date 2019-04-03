Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 3, 2019 @ 1:08 am
Sioux City
71, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. Memorial service: April 6 at 10 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Albaton Cemetery.
