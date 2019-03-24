Sioux City
Carolyn S. Frizzell, 71, of Sioux City, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Albaton Cemetery.
Carolyn was born on March 14, 1948, in Sioux City, the daughter of Daniel and Myvis (Cleveland) Reese. She attended Westwood School in Sloan, Iowa. Carolyn was married to Walter Wendel and they later divorced. In 1975, she married Allen Frizzell. Carolyn worked at the Pizza Hut on Hamilton for more than 17 years.
She enjoyed going to dances and watching movies.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Michael Frizzell of Sioux City, and Corey (Toni) Frizzell of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Grace Frizzell, Tre Frizzell, Kaleb Frizzell, Tyas Reed, Lyric Frizzell and Ryman Frizzell; her brothers, Fred (Linda) Reese of Bronson, Iowa, Gary (Barb) Reese of Jefferson, S.D., Bill (Susan) Copple of Moville, Iowa, and Marty (Teri) Copple of Sioux City; her sisters, Cherri Reese of Sioux City, Pam (Brian) Davis of Sioux City, and Renee Stanstill-Marasco of Ft. Dodge, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Dianne Beldon.