× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Suzanne Wayman

Franklin, N.C., formerly Sioux City

Carolyn Suzanne Wayman, 60, of Franklin, N.C., formerly Sioux City, died April 13, 2020, at her home after a battle with breast cancer.

At her request, private services were planned after cremation.

The Sioux City native was a 1977 graduate of North High School. She earned a degree in costume design from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she acted in theater productions.

Carolyn married Ralph Allen in Florida in 2003. Her work as a travel agent helped the couple set sail on cruises around the world. Her artistic talents gained her a position teaching crafts to cruise ship passengers, which enabled them to enjoy trips for free.

They moved from the Orlando area a few years ago to a house in the mountains around Franklin. Photography had become a passion on her travels, and she won awards at the Macon County Fair for photos of the area's natural beauty.

She was a member of Discover Church in Franklin, where she was baptized with water from the Jordan River collected on a trip to the Middle East.