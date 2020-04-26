Carolyn Suzanne Wayman
Franklin, N.C., formerly Sioux City
Carolyn Suzanne Wayman, 60, of Franklin, N.C., formerly Sioux City, died April 13, 2020, at her home after a battle with breast cancer.
At her request, private services were planned after cremation.
The Sioux City native was a 1977 graduate of North High School. She earned a degree in costume design from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she acted in theater productions.
Carolyn married Ralph Allen in Florida in 2003. Her work as a travel agent helped the couple set sail on cruises around the world. Her artistic talents gained her a position teaching crafts to cruise ship passengers, which enabled them to enjoy trips for free.
They moved from the Orlando area a few years ago to a house in the mountains around Franklin. Photography had become a passion on her travels, and she won awards at the Macon County Fair for photos of the area's natural beauty.
She was a member of Discover Church in Franklin, where she was baptized with water from the Jordan River collected on a trip to the Middle East.
Carolyn's faith remained steadfast through her two-year fight with metastatic breast cancer, a painful and debilitating struggle that claimed her life at the end of her last Easter Sunday.
She is remembered by the many friends who loved her as someone with a big heart, a warm smile and a wicked sense of humor, and as someone who never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband and sisters, Mary Kay Wayman of Omaha and Nancy Wayman of Spicer, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mary Wayman of Sioux City.
