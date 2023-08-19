Carolynn May McEntaffer

Sioux City, Iowa

Carolynn May McEntaffer, 82, of Sioux City passed away the 15th of August, 2023, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug.21, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave, Sioux City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Park Cemetery.

Carolynn was born on July 27, 1941 at St. Joe's Hospital in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Mark Lester McEntaffer and Lillian Amelia (Sabo) McEntaffer. She attended East Junior High in Sioux City before moving to Clinton, Oklahoma where she graduated from Clinton High School in 1959. She was baptized at Antioch Baptist Church in Stigler, Oklahoma. In Stigler, she was a leader for the Girl Scouts and taught Sunday School.

Carolynn married Kenneth Dwayne Stockton on Aug. 8,1959 at Clinton First Methodist Church in Clinton, OK. They had three daughters: Kathy, Cheryl and Christine. Carolynn returned to Sioux City in 1973, living in the Morningside area until she entered assisted living at Sunrise Retirement Community in 2021.

Carolynn loved her family, including her two canine daughters, Reesy and Coco, gardening, reading and cooking. She worked for the Woodbury County Public Defender's Office as a legal secretary and later retired from the United States Attorney's Office as a paralegal in 2006.

Carolynn will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and their spouses, Kathy and Marshall Delk of Carnegie, Oklahoma; Cheryl Stockton and Laura Southerland of Charlottesville, Virginia; Christine and Larry Trudeau of Sioux City, Iowa; granddaughter, Kasey Delk of Weatherford, OK; brother, James William McEntaffer of Shawnee, KS; stepbrother, James and Judy Peterson of Boerne, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Carolynn was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Lillian; stepmother, Eldora (Binnebose) McEntaffer; sister-in-law, Susie McEntaffer.