Carolynn Sue Smith
Carolynn Sue Smith

Sergeant Bluff

50, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Service: Dec. 5 at 10 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 5, one hour prior to service, at the funeral home.

