Moorhead, Iowa

Carroll E. Johnson, 90, of Moorhead, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery, near Moorhead. Visitation with the family will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.foutsfuneralhome.com.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Johnson of Moorhead; and his children and their spouses, Julie and Kevin Hall of Decatur, Neb., Scott and Debra Johnson of Moorhead, Kevin and Rhonda Johnson of Moorhead, Bryan adn Sally Johnson of Waterloo, Neb., and Gregg and Carla Johnson of Waterloo.

Events

Sep 14
Visitation
Saturday, September 14, 2019
1:30PM-2:30PM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
703 Pine Street
Moorhead, IA 51558
Sep 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 14, 2019
2:30PM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
703 Pine Street
Moorhead, IA 51558
Sep 14
Burial
Saturday, September 14, 2019
3:15PM
Spring Valley Cemetery
110th Street
Moorhead, IA 15558
