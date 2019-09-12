Moorhead, Iowa
Carroll E. Johnson, 90, of Moorhead, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery, near Moorhead. Visitation with the family will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.foutsfuneralhome.com.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Johnson of Moorhead; and his children and their spouses, Julie and Kevin Hall of Decatur, Neb., Scott and Debra Johnson of Moorhead, Kevin and Rhonda Johnson of Moorhead, Bryan adn Sally Johnson of Waterloo, Neb., and Gregg and Carla Johnson of Waterloo.
To send flowers to the family of Carroll Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.