Catherine A. Codina

Catherine "Katie" A. Codina, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local nursing home, in hospice care, after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. David Hemann, celebrant. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Katie was born on Aug. 8, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Anna Maria (Naso) Poppe. She grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools. Her passions were reading, bingo, and her grandchildren. She married Phillip J. Codina on Dec. 30, 1950, in Sioux City. He died on Aug. 5, 2005, in Sioux City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mike (Robbi) of Dakota Dunes, Cindy (Randy) Dobbs of Dakota Dunes, and Jim of Sioux City; a daughter-in-law, Eileen of Alliance, Neb.; grandchildren, Kimberly, Amanda, Katie, Chris, Tony, Tim, Kari, Audrey, James and Mary; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Pope of Nebraska; sisters, Jo (Frank) Blair of Sioux City, and Mary (John Jr.) Corio of Jefferson, S.D.; brother-in-law, Gene Bostic of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip; son, Phil; sisters, Rose (Fred) Bocian, Amelia (Angelo) Scursso, and Annie Bostic; brothers, Nick (Catherine), Pat (Helen), John (Gladys), and Tom (Frances); sister-in-law, Irene Pope; and nephew, John Pope.

