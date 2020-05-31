Catherine Ann Seiler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine Ann 'Cathy' Seiler

Sioux City

Catherine Ann "Cathy" Seiler, 57, of Sioux City passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She spent the last bits of her life surrounded by family and friends and doing what she loved most, loving them unconditionally.

Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Please join us to help celebrate this wonderful life that was taken from us far too young.

Cathy was born on July 27, 1962, in Sioux City. She was an only child to her loving parents, John and Ann Tracy. She attended Bishop Heelan High School and graduated in 1980. She later went on to the University of South Dakota and graduated from Stewart's School of Beauty.

Cathy was truly the sun; full of warmth and would brighten up everywhere she went. She touched everyone she knew in the best way possible. She was a devoted mother and friend, who went above and beyond in all ways. She will be missed until the end of time.