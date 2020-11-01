Catherine Frost

Sacramento, Calif, formerly Sioux City

On Oct. 22, 2020, the world lost a beautiful, fiercely loving spirit. Catherine “Cathy” Frost, 65, of Sacramento, formerly of Sioux City, was home, surrounded by family and friends, when she passed on after a three-year journey with metastatic breast cancer.

A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a private ceremony in November.

Cathy was born on April 10, 1955, in Michigan, and spent much of her life throughout the Midwest, including nearly 33 years in the Siouxland area. In July 2020, Cathy and Brad moved to Sacramento to be with family during the final stages of Cathy's illness.

Cathy earned a psychology degree with honors from Briar Cliff University, followed by a successful career in medical administration and the real estate sector. Nearly 15 years ago, Cathy pursued her next adventure as a certified master life coach, helping guide many though life's journey. She held a special bond as one of six Letters sisters and cherished spending time with them all.