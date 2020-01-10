Catherine 'Katie' Codina
Catherine 'Katie' Codina

Sioux City

87, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 16, 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Jan 16
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Jan 17
Memorial Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
