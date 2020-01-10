Catherine 'Katie' Codina

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
87, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 16, 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Catherine Codina, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Catherine's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before Catherine's Prayer Service begins.
Jan 17
Memorial Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Guaranteed delivery before Catherine's Memorial Service begins.