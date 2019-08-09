Sioux City
Catherine Skuodas, 73, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North.
Catherine was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Sioux City, the daughter of Steven and Mildred (Pivonka) Broz. She was united in marriage with Alfred Bernard Skuodas on July 27, 1968 at St. Joseph Church in Sioux City. Mr. Skuodas preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2003 in Sioux City.
Catherine was a member of St. Joseph parish. She enjoyed working in her yard, and cherished the time she could spend with her family.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johansen of McCook Lake S.D.; her son, Matthew Skuodas and his wife, Dianna of Atlanta, Ga.; three granddaughters, Caitlyn Skuodas, Josephine Johansen, and Jessica Johansen; and her great-granddaughter, Mercy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James; and her husband, Alfred.