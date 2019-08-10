Sioux City
Catherine Skuodas, 73, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. today at St Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Catherine was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Sioux City, the daughter of Steven and Mildred (Pivonka) Broz. She was united in marriage with Alfred Bernard Skuodas in July 27, 1968 at St. Joseph Church in Sioux City.
Catherine was a member of St. Joseph Parish. Catherine was a homemaker and loved everything about her family. She enjoyed working in her yard, and cherished the time she could spend with her family. She loved watching her favorite TV shows, NCIS and Dancing with the Stars, during her spare time, not to forget NASCAR. She was a dedicated sports fan and attended many football and hockey games as well.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Johansen of McCook Lake S.D.; her son, Matthew Skuodas and his wife, Diana of Atlanta, Ga.; three granddaughters, Caitlyn Skuodas, Josephine Johansen, and Jessica Johansen; and her great-granddaughter, Mercy.
Other survivors include her brothers-in-law, Leon (Donna) of Sioux City, Vic (Patty) of Sioux City, and George (Vicky) of Lincoln, Neb.; and sisters-in-law, Lucy Connor of El Mirage, Ariz., Donna Hoing of Sun City, Ariz., and Vida (Greg) Eden of Lincoln.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, James; her husband, Alfred Skuodas; brother-in-law, Bruno Skuodas; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Skuodas and Biruta Fox.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.