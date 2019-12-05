Sioux City

Catherine U. Neiman, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Daniel Rupp officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine was born April 30, 1929 in Anthon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary Loretto (Coyne) Kvidera. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Wayne State College where she earned her teaching certificate. Catherine taught at country schools before marrying Cecil W. Neiman on June 30, 1951, in Anthon. Catherine worked as the kitchen manager for Oasis Catering, Morningside College and WITCC for a number of years. She also volunteered at Queen of Peace and was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed crocheting and knitting, was a wonderful cook, and an avid reader.