Catherine U. Neiman, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Daniel Rupp officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Catherine was born April 30, 1929 in Anthon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary Loretto (Coyne) Kvidera. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Wayne State College where she earned her teaching certificate. Catherine taught at country schools before marrying Cecil W. Neiman on June 30, 1951, in Anthon. Catherine worked as the kitchen manager for Oasis Catering, Morningside College and WITCC for a number of years. She also volunteered at Queen of Peace and was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed crocheting and knitting, was a wonderful cook, and an avid reader.
Survivors include her son William and wife Ann Neiman of Columbus, Neb.; grandchildren Tiffany Neiman and Daniel and his wife Rosie Neiman; great-grandchildren Kally Kapels and Briella Neiman; sister Ann Dunn of Sioux City; brothers Vincent Kvidera of Sergeant Bluff and Dennis and wife Mavis Kvidera of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cecil Neiman; and brothers Joseph Kvidera, Bernard Kvidera, Fred Kvidera, and Cyril Kvidera.