Cathy L. Brown

Onawa, Iowa

Cathy L. Brown, 72, of Onawa, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, led by Jack Gibler. Social distancing measures must be followed. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Cathy was born on Feb. 13, 1948, the daughter of Page and Lenore (Stanton) Ooten. She grew up in Onawa.

Cathy and Charles were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1965 in Onawa. To this union two children were born, Charles and Melissa.

Cathy's highest achievement was going back to school while taking care of her two children and working full time. She earned her high school equivalency diploma in March 1982.

Cathy worked for MCI from 1986, the year they opened to the day they closed in 2006. She achieved the highest rep level for sales called Club MCI. She later worked for Crossroads from 2011 to 2018.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, embroidering, gardening, cross-stitch, and stained glass.