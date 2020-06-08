× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cathy S. Langel

Alton, Iowa

Cathy S. Langel, 65, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lakes Regional Healthcare Hospital in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

There will be a private viewing and prayer service with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Cathy was born Jan. 19, 1955, in Primghar, Iowa, to Felix and Kathleen (Kuester) Dreckman. She was raised in Granville, Iowa, and received her education at Spalding Catholic Schools, graduating in 1973.

On April 4, 1987, she married Dennis Langel. The couple made their home in Alton, where Cathy worked at the former Inter-Chem Company for 11 years, followed by Harkers in Orange City, Iowa, for nine years. She then worked mostly as a cook with her husband, Dennis, at the Hatchery in Orange City, which they co-owned until 2011. She was also very proud of being an Avon rep for over 30 years.