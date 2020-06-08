Cathy S. Langel
Alton, Iowa
Cathy S. Langel, 65, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lakes Regional Healthcare Hospital in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
There will be a private viewing and prayer service with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Cathy was born Jan. 19, 1955, in Primghar, Iowa, to Felix and Kathleen (Kuester) Dreckman. She was raised in Granville, Iowa, and received her education at Spalding Catholic Schools, graduating in 1973.
On April 4, 1987, she married Dennis Langel. The couple made their home in Alton, where Cathy worked at the former Inter-Chem Company for 11 years, followed by Harkers in Orange City, Iowa, for nine years. She then worked mostly as a cook with her husband, Dennis, at the Hatchery in Orange City, which they co-owned until 2011. She was also very proud of being an Avon rep for over 30 years.
Cathy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the church guild. She always enjoyed spending time with her husband fishing for bluegill and crappies. Cathy loved her grandsons, especially taking them to their cabin at Spirit Lake and seeing them fish and go tubing. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and loved to cook.
In her later years, she crocheted hats and scarves for the less fortunate as well as making and sharing blankets for the ones she loved. You learned very quickly you could never win a game of Wahoo against her.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Alton; her daughters, Jennifer Langel of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Kimberly (Dave) Klock of Chancellor, S.D.; grandchildren, Cody Langel, Kaleb and Jeffrey Klock; brother-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Langel of Alton, and their children, Kevin (Kathryn) Langel and Krissa (Justin) Bunkers; her very special friends, Irene Foreman and family of Alton, Dan (Faye) Hunt of Granville, and their children, Steve, Chris, David, Kenny, Susie and families; several cousins; and special godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
We find comfort that her prayers were answered the day God called her home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.