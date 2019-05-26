Winnebago, Neb.
Cecilia M. (LaVallie) Trottier, 86, of Winnebago, passed away May 23, 2019, at Legacy Gardens Rehabilitation Center in Pender, Neb.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Winnebago. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until vigil at 7 p.m. on Monday, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, Neb.
Cecilia Marie LaVallie was born Dec. 8, 1932, at Belcourt N.D., to Antoine LaVallie and Eliza Houle. She was raised on the Turtle Moutain Indian Reservation and received her schooling at Wahpeton Indian School.
On Nov. 29, 1950, she married Eugene H. Trottier at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Belcourt, N.D. Eugene enjoyed a 20-year career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, retiring in 1981. Their travels took them to duty stations throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. They raised seven children. The family was active in hunting, fishing, boating, camping, hiking and flying. Cecilia was a homemaker dedicated to the children and family. She loved the outdoors and walked every day well into her 80s. Cecilia relocated to Winnebago in 2014 and lived with her daughter until she entered nursing care in 2016.
Cecilia is survived by three daughters and three sons, Patti Bosch of Aberdeen, S.D., Janice Bass and partner, Gerald High Elk of Winnebago, Renee Trottier of Billings, Mont., Terry (Angie) Trottier of Mandan, N.D., Gene Trottier Jr. of Forest Lake, Minn., and Duane (Jenny) Trottier of Bismarck, N.D.; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; one son, Jay; three brothers; one sister; and two grandchildren.