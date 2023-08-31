Chad Alan Folkers

San Francisco, Cal.

Chad Alan Folkers, 56, of San Francisco, formerly of Sioux City, died on June 28th at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Francisco. Cremation care has taken place with inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Chad was born on September 26, 1967 in Sioux City, the son of Duane and Janice (Mauch) Folkers. He was a 1986 graduation of Sioux City East High School and most recently from University of San Francisco where he earned his BSN, RN, PHN degrees in Nursing.

One of Chad's greatest loves was hiking and camping in many of the great parks in California. He would go off the grid for days at a time to enjoy the peace and tranquility of his surroundings. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends, and in his spare time taught himself to crochet. Crocheting ran in the family and he followed in the footsteps of his Grandpa Folkers, who was known for his intricate tablecloths that he made. Chad created beautiful blankets, caps, and booties for the newborn children of his friends.

Chad was a fiercely independent man and had a healthy sense of self.

Chad is survived by his parents, Duane and Janice (Mauch) Folkers; sisters, Lora (Tom) Gilliam and Anne (Tim) Trudeau; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his niece, Alicia (Folkers) Hummel; grandparents, Henry and Laura Folkers and Joe and Lucille Mauch.