Sioux Center, Iowa

36, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Service: July 18 at 11 a.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church. Burial will follow the service. Visitation: July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home.

the life of: Chad Hoekstra
