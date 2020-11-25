Chad T. Mannion

Sioux City

Chad T. Mannion, 45, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Private family services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Chad Thomas Mannion was born on July 28, 1975, in Sioux City, the son of Clark Mannion and Ellen Ballinger. Chad was a graduate of North High School. He worked at Cloverleaf (now known as Americold).

Chad enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He loved to watch Nascar, and was a big Tony Stewart, Rocky Balboa, Adam Sandler and Seinfeld fan.

Chad is survived by his sons, Roman McDaniel and Ryan McDaniel (Ali Johns); his daughter, Raven McDaniel (fiancé, Alex Barkley); grandchildren, Sophia Barkley, Sawyer Barkley and Declan Barkley; his significant other, Pam Mannion; his father, Clark Mannion; his mother, Ellen Ballinger, all of Sioux City; his brothers Justin Mannion of Sioux City and Taylor Lake of Kansas; his grandmothers, Mary Tope and Florence Mannion; and nephew, Alex Mannion; niece, Zillah Mannion, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Mannion and Richard Tope.