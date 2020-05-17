Charity Krogh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charity (McKivergan) Krogh

Sioux City

Charity Anne (McKivergan) Krogh, 45, of Sioux City, passed away May 8, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Online condolences may be left at www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.

Charity was born on March 2, 1975, in Sioux City, and moved to California in 1977. In 1992, she graduated from Point Loma High School in San Diego. She married Peter Krogh on June 22, 2003, and together they had five children. They moved back to Sioux City in 2004.

Charity worked many years for the Sioux City School District. She was very artistic; she loved drawing and painting, and she was well known for her passion for Sharpies.

Charity was a compassionate, smart, tenacious, and loving person who was very involved in her daughters' lives. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Krogh; mother, Lois (Gary Wilson) McKivergan; and five daughters, Amanda (Sebastian) Torres, Olivia, Maia, Samantha, and Lilyanna Krogh.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kay and Frank McKivergan of Ponca, Neb.; and her parents-in-law, James and Michelle Krogh.

