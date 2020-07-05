Charlene Char Logue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlene A. 'Char' Logue

South Sioux City

Charlene A. “Char” Logue, 79, of South Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at a local care center.

Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charlene was born on March 29, 1941, in Craig, Mo., to Charles and Rose (Snethen) Parker. She married Curtis Logue on June 6, 1959. In 1963, the couple welcomed their son, Curtis Arthur and in 1967, their daughter Audrey Dawn.

Char loved being a stay-at-home mom and sold Avon off and on for many years. She worked at KFC for a few years, but mostly worked at home being a wife and mom.

She will be remembered for her famous fried chicken dinners, her songs, her gorgeous flower gardens, and the love she had for her grandchildren and all children.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Curtis; her son, Curtis (Carla) Logue; her daughter, Audrey LeClair and her significant other, Travis; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Charles; brothers, Dave, Tom, Sam, and Jerry; a grandson, Tad; and numerous nieces and nephews.

