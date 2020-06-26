Charlene K. Grell
Moville, Iowa
Charlene K. Grell, 73, of Moville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 8 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville. Immaculate Conception Church will require all attendees of the funeral mass to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Charlene Kay Grell was born on Dec. 4, 1946, in Danbury, Iowa, to Gilbert F. and Ruby (Bottger) Uhl. She was a graduate of Danbury Catholic High School, then earned her R.N. from St. Vincent School of Nursing.
Charlene was united in marriage to Arnold “Butch” Grell Jr. on Oct. 26, 1968 in Danbury. To this union three children were born.
Charlene worked as a nurse for more than 50 years. She was currently employed at Synergy Home Care since 2009, and previously worked at Hospice of Siouxland for 16 years, Sunrise Manor, Crawford County Public Health and Hartley Memorial Hospital in Battle Creek, Iowa.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she served as secretary of the Ladies Guild and belonged to the Rosary Ladies.
Charlene loved music and spent many hours listening to her hundreds of CDs. She also loved writing.
She wrote in journals, letters and many personal cards and notes to anyone she thought needed it. She and Butch enjoyed camping. Charlene lived her life by the motto, “Faith, family and friends.” Her favorite saying that she repeated often was, “Trust in God and live one day at a time.” She was friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone. No one was a stranger, just a person she hadn't spoken to yet- but give her a couple of minutes and that would change.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold “Butch” Grell Jr. of Moville; sons, Timothy (Mindy) Grell of Moville, and Jeff (Tracie) Grell of Sergeant Bluff; daughter, Stacey (Kevin) Petersen of Moville; grandchildren, Jordan, Jeffrey, Jacy, Easton, Jade, Reagan, Molly, Tyler and Taylor; great-granddaughters, Sloan and Emma; a sister, Darlene (Dale) Limoges of Granger, Iowa; brothers, Ronald (Kay) Uhl of Mapleton, Iowa, and Roger (Benita) Uhl of Mapleton; and sister-in-law, Norma Uhl of Danbury.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ruby Uhl; grandson, Riley Grell; and brother, Marvin Uhl.
