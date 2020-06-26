Charlene K. Grell

She wrote in journals, letters and many personal cards and notes to anyone she thought needed it. She and Butch enjoyed camping. Charlene lived her life by the motto, “Faith, family and friends.” Her favorite saying that she repeated often was, “Trust in God and live one day at a time.” She was friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone. No one was a stranger, just a person she hadn't spoken to yet- but give her a couple of minutes and that would change.