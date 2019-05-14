Sioux City
Charlene Marie Dunscomb, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation with refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with services to begin at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Charlene was born on May 5, 1951, in Des Moines, to Robert and Rita (Mackey) Moore. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1969. She married Donald Hilden in Sioux City. To this union, Leisa and Jody Renee, were born. She later married David Dunscomb in Stockton, Calif. To that union, Stephanie and David, were born.
While living in California, Charlene worked in the food service industry managing Carl's Jr. She managed a multi-unit apartment complex and was a wedding flower designer making many brides happy on their special day. In 2004, she moved back to Sioux City, going to work at Kum & Go, where she was a valued, dedicated, hard-working employee.
Charlene enjoyed volunteer work. She was a baseball/BMX mom who always had a encouraging word for all the kids. She loved working for Toys For Tots, from picking out toys, buying and bagging them, to putting a smile on children's faces. Charlene volunteered at the Marine Corps League Bingo Tent at the Woodbury County Fair, bring all her grandchildren with her to help.
Charlene was dedicated to her family first and foremost. She treasured every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She always made people laugh and feel loved. She made friends everywhere she went and her customers at Kum & Go loved her as well.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Dunscomb; children, Leisa Hilden (Ron Keleher), Jody House, Stephanie and Ruben Dunscomb Lopez, and David (Roberta Star) Dunscomb. She raised five grandchildren as her own children, Hasmine (Dilpreet) Sandhu, Adelina, Maripza, Gabriela (Carlos), and Alejandro; grandchildren, Deshea (Luis), Travis, Daniel, Isaiah (Leah), Marcus (Devin), Bishop, Josefina, Daniela Irene, David, Kloey, Casey, Edward and Silas; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Yesenia, Antonio, Armando, Remy, Noelle, Madelynn, Vernie, and one on the way, Baby Carson; brothers, Mike (Melissa), and Patrick (Margie) Moore; and sisters, Denise (Bob) Holsinger, and Theresa Cleveland.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rita; brother, Robert Moore; and her beloved pug, Frankie.
We would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint (ICU) unit, and fourth floor for the loving and compassionate care they showed Charlene.