Sioux City
Charlene Mae Nuzum, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence.
Private graveside services were held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements were under direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Charlene was born on Feb. 15, 1940, in Kingsley, Iowa, to Homer and Clara (Zimmerman) Ward. She married DeWayne Gary Nuzum on Jan. 18, 1965 in Luverne, Minn. He passed away in 2010.
Charlene was a homemaker, and loved spending time with her family. She was the best mom to daughter, Lori, and son-in-law, Chuck. She enjoyed her home in the country, gardening, and watching the wild animals. Charlene had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed attending church.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Chuck) Edwards; sister, Janice (Myron) Wimmer; sister-in-law, Donna Ward; brother-in-law, Bob Richardson; many nieces and nephews; granddog, Danica; and grandcat, Peyton.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, DeWayne Nuzum; her parents; sisters, Shirley (Ernest) Hawkinson and Dixie Richardson; brothers, Gary, Duane, and Chuck Ward; nephew, Ron Hawkinson; and brother-in-law, Dale Quade.