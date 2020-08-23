Charlene M. Rea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlene M. (Welch) Rea

Sioux City

Charlene M. (Welch) Rea, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charlene was born on Feb. 23, 1937, in Jamestown, N.D., to Edwin and Muriel Nielsen. She attended and graduated from Jamestown High School.

On Oct. 25, 1957, she married David Welch in Crookston, Minn. They moved to Minneapolis after getting married, then to California in the late 1950s before returning to Minnesota. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1962. David passed away on Nov. 5, 1994 in Sioux City.

Charlene worked at Sears during her children's school years, and then for Truck Haven for 20 years until her retirement.

She loved her family, traveling with her sister, playing cribbage, cards, bingo, and going to the casino. She was loved dearly by her four grandkids and four great-grandkids and will be missed a great deal.