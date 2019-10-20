Sioux City
Charlene Williams, 88, of Sioux City, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her residence.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Charlene Marie Warner, the daughter of Paul and Nelly (McLane) Warner, was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Worthington, Minn. She grew up in Estherville, Iowa, before moving to Sioux City, where she attended Central High School.
On Oct. 7, 1951, Charlene was united in marriage with James Williams. The couple moved to California, where they lived for 35 years. Charlene was a homemaker while her children were growing up and very involved as a mother. She later began working as a manager at Lane Bryant and Sears.
You have free articles remaining.
Charlene was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a mentor and assisted nine students through confirmation. Charlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Charlene is survived by her husband, James Williams; two daughters, Linda Stone and Terry Fein; four grandchildren, Shawna (Wayne) Maaske, Shea Williams (Danielle Lawler), Mariah Fein and James Fein; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Butch Warner; and two sisters, Judy Lucart and Virginia Pieslak.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters.