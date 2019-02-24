Jackson, Neb.
Charles C. Young, 86, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery at South Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer and rosary service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Charles was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Camden, Mich., the son of Wayne and Marion (Pennock) Young. He grew up in Angola, Ind., and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. After the service, he drove his own truck, and in 1956, he started driving commercially coast to coast. Charles married Mary Dreesen on Aug. 30, 1962 in Dakota City, Neb.
He enjoyed participating in antique tractor pulls, fishing, camping, gardening, and riding his Harley.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Young of Jackson; daughter, Beverly Young (Lucia Padilla) of Albuquerque, N.M.; sons, Gordon (Suzanne) Hegge and Randy (Tami) Hegge of Jackson; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Swager of Avilla, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chuck W. Young; a brother, Richard Young; sister, Marilyn Young; and brother-in-law, Richard Swager.