Sioux City
Charles B. "Chuck" Meyer, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of the Epiphany. The Rev. Jeremy Wind will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Chuck was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Creighton, Neb., the son of John and Mary (Kessler) Meyer. He grew up on the family farm and attended St. Ludger Academy in Creighton, where he graduated in May 1949. Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army on May 21, 1952 and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
On June 14, 1954, Chuck married JoAnn Vogt. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2018 in Sioux City.
Chuck graduated from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee in July 1963. In 1964, he came to Sioux City and purchased Perasso Brothers Funeral Home. Chuck and his brother, Bill, founded Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes and were partners for more than 30 years.
Chuck was longtime member of the Cathedral of the Epiphany and had been a member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his children, Karen Matthey (Bruce) of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Dale Meyer (Lori) of Sioux City, and Joan Reynders (Curt) of Chanhassen, Minn.; five grandchildren, Neil Matthey (Jenna), Cara Anderson (Craig), Kaitlynn Craig (Jameson), Shayli Scaletta (Paul) and Alexa Reynders; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn; four brothers, Albert, Leonard, Bill and James; and three sisters, Caroline Ebel, Rose Gere and Florence Hurst.
Memorials may be directed to the Cathedral of the Epiphany, Bishop Heelan High School or Hospice of Siouxland.