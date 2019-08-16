Walthill, Neb.
Charles "Chuck" Nielsen, 71, of Walthill, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Aug. 14, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday the Faith Presbyterian Church in Walthill. Inurnment will be at a later date. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, Neb.
Chuck was born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Sioux City, the son of Walter Nielsen and Florence McBroom Nielsen. Chuck graduated from Walthill High School in 1966. He was an original hippie, grew shoulder length hair, listened to rock and roll music and drove hot Chevy cars.
As a young boy, a gun accident blinded one of his eyes and resulted in his parents putting a pool table in the basement for him and so began his passion for pool. The snooker pool table at the Walthill Pool Hall sharpened his skills. He often played pool on two leagues in Sioux City and played in tournaments in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Las Vegas. He was looked to and respected as a master pool player.
Chuck loved Husker football and Husker girls volleyball. He always had a newspaper sports page at the beginning of the season to know stats, players and who the competition was going to be. Many Saturdays and evenings were spent watching and cheering the games.
On June 8, 1970, he married Janet Andersen in their apartment in Denver, Colo. by Biker Preacher Jim. They had their first date on Dec. 4, 1964, double dating with his sister, Judi.
He went into business with friends and managed the Horseshoe Lounge, had a window tinting business and finally found his talent in carpentry and began Nielsen Contracting. Chuck's patience, kindness and attention to detail gave his business a reputation of integrity and professional work.
Chuck and Janet raised two daughters and a granddaughter. He taught them to love music, pool and family. He loved their horses, dogs, and later in life, he even grew to like their cats.
He was an honest man unafraid of hard work and was able to easily make friends. We will miss his sense of humor and infectious smile. We grieve the loss of him in our lives but know that with time our sorrow will be replaced with the wonderful memories we have of him in our lives.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Janet of Walthill; daughters, Dana Garcia of Omaha, and Jessica Nielsen Williams (Jimi) of Lincoln, Neb.; sister, Jeanie Nielsen Anderson (Dennis) of Polk, Neb.; granddaughter, Jessica Garcia of Omaha; and grandson Devin Williams of Lincoln.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence Nielsen; sister, Judi Nielsen Davis; and brother, Alan Nielsen.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.