Sioux City
Charles D. Persinger, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Charles was born April 30, 1940, in South Sioux City, the son of Francis and Helen (Nelson) Persinger. He was one of the first students who attended St. Michael’s School in South Sioux City, moving to the public school for high school. The family moved to California for a time before they returned to South Sioux City, where Charles finished high school. Charles worked for Wincharger and retired from Zenith as a foreman.
Charles enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, puzzles, reading, and playing cards, but his greatest love was spending time with his family and the many family vacations and get-togethers. On Tuesday mornings, you could find Charles enjoying a weekly get-together with his brothers and brothers-in-law for breakfast.
Charles was a member of the Iowa Civil Air Patrol, Westside Coalition, and Neighborhood Network. He was a kind and gentle man, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Persinger; daughter, Patricia (Dean) Kime; son, Matthew Persinger; grandchildren, Ashley Persinger, Mitchell Kime, and Nicholas Kime; siblings, Donald (Jody) Persinger, Michael Persinger, Richard Persinger, Gene (Patty) Persinger, Darlene Saunders, Mary (Walt) Cakebread, and Nancy (Orville) Cakebread; brother-in-law, Butch Boyle; brothers-in-law, Everett (Sue) Meier and Marvin (Frances) Meier; sisters-in-law, Lois Knoell and Marlene Thomasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Charles Patrick; sister, Linda Boyle; brothers, Jim and Bob Persinger; and five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.