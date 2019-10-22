Hawarden, Iowa
Charles Dean “Chuck” Smith, 67, of Hawarden, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence under hospice care.
A family prayer service will be Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by visitation with the family for the public from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Private family inurnment at the Grace Hill Cemetery will follow the visitation. Family and friends are invited to a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jim and Kristi Anderson’s place at 1691 453rd St. in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Dean “Chuck” Smith was born Oct. 19, 1951, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Mary (Steele) Smith. He grew up in the Hornick area and attended school at Holly Springs and Sloan, Iowa. Chuck married Carolyn Yockey on Nov. 14, 1969, in Elk Point, South Dakota.
He later married Joan Anderson on May 1, 1982, in Chatsworth, Iowa. Chuck worked road construction for several years for Irving Jensen, Brower Construction, Des Moines Asphalt, and Midwest Paving. In 1987 he started driving truck for Anderson Trucking in Hawarden and did this for 31 years, before retiring in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Chuck really enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with family and friends. He also liked fishing and boating. Chuck was a big fan of NASCAR and attended the Daytona 500 several times.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Smith of Sioux City; wife, Joan Smith of Hawarden; two sons, Dan Smith of Rodney, Iowa, and Marc Smith and wife Jenny of Hinton, Iowa; daughter, Heather Plautz and husband Brian of Smithland, Iowa; brother, Bob Smith and wife Tammi of Hornick, Iowa; two sisters, Patricia Sarff and Carolyn Ramsaran, both of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Levi Smith, Brianna, Brennan, and Brady Brown, Raylan Smith, and Rayne Jones; his mother-in-law, Lydia Anderson of Hawarden; sister-in-law, Kathy (Wayne) Heuer of Ireton, Iowa; and brothers-in-law, Jim (Kristi) Anderson of Hawarden, John (Connie) Anderson of Hawarden, and David Wilder of Salix, Iowa.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; sister, Donna Wilder; father-in-law, Peter Anderson; two brothers-in-law, Lowell Sarff Jr. and Rick Ramsaran; a nephew, Dustin Wilder; and a niece, Heidi Wilder.