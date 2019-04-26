Sioux City
78, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Service: May 1 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux City. Burial: St. Michael's Cemetery, South Sioux City. Visitation: April 30 from 5-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
