Charles E. Avery, 88, of Sioux City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Center. He had been in declining health for the last several years.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1915 Nebraska St. The Rev. Roger Madden will preside. Lunch will be served at the church immediately after. Everyone is welcome to Graceland Park Cemetery for the interment following lunch. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Chuck was born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Sioux City, to Byron and May Avery. He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High, mid-year, in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy, finishing his duty in Sioux City at the Naval Reserve. He began his career at his older brother's business, Avery Brothers Sign Company, at that time.
Chuck married Gale Lorenz on Sept. 20, 1952. Friday is their 67th anniversary. They lived for many years at McCook Lake, S.D., before moving to Sioux City, where they lived in the summer, spending winters at their home in Rancho Viejo, Texas, from 1985 to 2015.
Chuck was very active in business, running the family business after his brother's retirement. He was a member of the Sioux City Advertising Club, the Roadside Business Association and the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce. His community work included serving on the school boards of both McCook Lake and Jefferson, S.D., the McCook Lake Recreation Association and Ike's Club. He was a North Sioux City councilman.
Chuck was very proud of his many years as a Mason. He was Master of Landmark Lodge when he was 30 years old, a lifelong member of Sioux City Consistory, where he was honored as a 33rd Degree Mason, as well as a very active member of Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, serving as director of the Wrecking Crew for many years.
To say that Chuck enjoyed golf somewhat understates his commitment to the sport. When he and Gale retired to Texas, they built a house at a development with two 18-hole golf courses. Those years were very happy ones for Chuck and Gale. Chuck enjoyed painting in his later years as well.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Gale; his son, Stephan, his wife, Jeanne and their sons, Ryan and Jonathan; his son, Mark, his wife, Terri and their children, Angela, Monica and David; his daughter, Jean, her husband, Rick and their children, Brian, Cari, Ashley and Chad; his son, Noel, his wife, Teresa and their sons, Christopher, Sam and Camden; his son, Milt, his former wife, Julia and their daughters, Taylor and Kennedy; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Nettie Mae and Gertrude Alice; brothers, Milt, Noel, and Leonard; and an infant brother, Robert.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Ryan, Jonathan, David, Sam and Christopher Avery, and Brian and Chad Hayden.
Please make a memorial to a charity of your choice in Chuck's memory.
