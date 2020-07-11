Charles E. Nelson
South Sioux City
Charles Eugene Nelson, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence.
Private memorial service will be Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. A public visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Charles was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Rural Jackson, to Marvin and Marie (Goergen) Nelson. He attended Nelson Country School. He then attended Jackson High School for one year before transferring to Heelan High School, where he graduated in 1953. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, and he served until 1959 when he returned home to Jackson.
On Nov. 25, 1961, he married Patricia Higgins in Fonda, Iowa. Charles was a lifelong resident of Jackson, where he farmed for 40 years on his family farm. Upon his retirement in 2000, he and Patricia moved to South Sioux City.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 175 in Jackson, served on the Farmers Co-op board of directors, and was a Farm Credit Services board member. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Willis, Neb. until it closed its doors, and he went on to become a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. He remained a faithful member of St. Patrick's for the rest of his life.
In his free time, Charles loved to fish, played as a catcher for softball leagues in his younger years, and prided himself on mowing the perfect lawn. In his later years, his true pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also adored his German Shepherd, Adolph.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Nelson of South Sioux City; his children, Charlene Dorcey (Frank) of York, Neb., Doug Nelson (Lisa) of Jackson, Barbara Hayes (Joe) of Jackson, Bill Nelson (Charlotte) of Floresville, Texas, Jim Nelson (Christina) of Jackson, Jeff Nelson (Shelly) of Omaha, and Mary Koogler (Steve) of Altoona, Iowa; grandchildren, Ryan, Noah, and Michael Dorcey, Taylor (Emily) and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Nelson, Abby, Timmy, and Matthew Hayes, Haley, Mallory, and Zachary Nelson, Morgan Nelson, and Delaney and Miley Koogler; great-grandchildren, Brock and Teagan Nelson; brother, Gary Nelson of South Sioux City; and sister, Janice Meister of Kingsley, Iowa.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Ryan Dorcey, Noah Dorcey, Michael Dorcey, Taylor Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Timmy Hayes, Matthew Hayes, and Zachary Nelson.
