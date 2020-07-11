× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles E. Nelson

South Sioux City

Charles Eugene Nelson, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence.

Private memorial service will be Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. A public visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charles was born on Dec. 5, 1934, in Rural Jackson, to Marvin and Marie (Goergen) Nelson. He attended Nelson Country School. He then attended Jackson High School for one year before transferring to Heelan High School, where he graduated in 1953. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, and he served until 1959 when he returned home to Jackson.

On Nov. 25, 1961, he married Patricia Higgins in Fonda, Iowa. Charles was a lifelong resident of Jackson, where he farmed for 40 years on his family farm. Upon his retirement in 2000, he and Patricia moved to South Sioux City.